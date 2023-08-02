We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Transportation ETFs Rally on Soft Landing Optimism
Stocks continue to power ahead on rising hopes that the Fed can achieve a soft landing. The central bank staff is no longer projecting a recession in their forecasts. Chair Powell remains optimistic that the Fed can bring down inflation without causing a deep economic downturn.
The economy has remained resilient so far, backed by solid consumer spending, while the unemployment rate remains very low. During the second-quarter earnings calls, many CEOs expressed optimism that a recession may not happen this year, and perhaps not even next year, according to Barron’s.
The transport sector, often seen as a barometer of economic health, comprises mainly companies from the railroads, trucking, and air freight & logistics industries. These ETFs have outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past few weeks.
The iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT - Free Report) tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index. United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) and Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) are among the top holdings in the fund.
The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN - Free Report) follows a modified equal-weighted strategy. It is the cheapest product in the space.
The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR - Free Report) tracks a factor-weighted index. Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) and FedEx (FDX - Free Report) are its top holdings.
