We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN - Free Report) reported $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion, representing a surprise of +0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Bloomin' Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Bloomin' Brands here>>>
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Combined U.S. 0.8% compared to the 0.99% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Bonefish Grill: 0.5% versus 2.37% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants - System-wide total: 1471 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1503.17.
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar: -2.5% versus -0.14% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill: 3.5% versus 2.88% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse: 0.6% versus 0.27% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Company-owned: 65 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65.
- Comparable restaurant sales - International - Outback Steakhouse - Brazil: 4.1% versus 4.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants - International - Franchised - Outback Steakhouse - South Korea: 90 versus 104 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of restaurants - International - Franchised - Other: 47 versus 47.67 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- Franchise and other revenues: $15.36 million versus $14.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.
- Revenues- Restaurant sales: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
Shares of Bloomin' Brands have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.