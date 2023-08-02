Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Altria (MO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Altria (MO - Free Report) reported $5.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $1.31 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.45 billion, representing a surprise of -0.16%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Altria performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- All Other/ Financial Services: $8 million compared to the $22.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60% year over year.
  • Revenues net of excise taxes- Oral tobacco products/Smokeless Products: $651 million compared to the $640.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues net of excise taxes- Smokeable Products- Revenues: $4.78 billion versus $4.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Oral tobacco products/Smokeless Products: $443 million compared to the $429.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Smokeable Products- Adjusted OCI: $2.89 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- All Other/ Financial Services: -$4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$21.84 million.
Shares of Altria have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

