Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) reported $36.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 32.1%. EPS of $5.32 for the same period compares to $10.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.02 billion, representing a surprise of +18.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marathon Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Refining & Marketing - Net refinery throughput: 2925 MBBL/D compared to the 1287.91 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Refining & Marketing - Crude oil refined Throughput: 2698 MBBL/D versus 2634.22 MBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Income from operations- Refining & Marketing: $2.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.22 billion.
  • Income from operations- Midstream: $1.20 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Corporate and other unallocated items: -$183 million versus -$169.55 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Midstream Segment- Segment EBITDA: $1.53 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Refining & Marketing- EBITDA: $3.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Marathon Petroleum here>>>

Shares of Marathon Petroleum have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise