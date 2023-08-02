Back to top

Idexx (IDXX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX - Free Report) reported $943.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. EPS of $2.67 for the same period compares to $1.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $927.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.43, the EPS surprise was +9.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Idexx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Profit - Water: 70.5% versus 69.39% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- CAG: 60.7% versus 59.44% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit - LPD: 53.8% versus 58.17% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit - Other: 18.2% compared to the 47.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Water- United States: $21.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.83 million.
  • Revenue- Water- International: $21.82 million compared to the $20.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Companion Animal Group- International: $272.26 million compared to the $265.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- International: $322.02 million compared to the $316.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG): $866.65 million versus $846.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $4.04 million compared to the $6.65 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD): $29.91 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.79 million.
  • Revenue- Water: $43.03 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $41.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Idexx here>>>

Shares of Idexx have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

