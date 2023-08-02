AvidXchange Holdings ( AVDX Quick Quote AVDX - Free Report) is slated to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2. For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $89 million, suggesting an increase of 16.22% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for loss stands at 5 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 16.22% from the year-ago quarter. AvidXchange’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 53.46%.
AvidXchange (AVDX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect
AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX - Free Report) is slated to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.
For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $89 million, suggesting an increase of 16.22% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for loss stands at 5 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 16.22% from the year-ago quarter.
AvidXchange’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 53.46%.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.
Factors to Note
AvidXchange’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from its expanding portfolio and strong partner base that includes the likes of CINC Systems and Corelation.
The company has been gaining customers in the construction vertical, thanks to its TimberScan and Titanium suite of flagship accounts payable processing and content management software.
In the to-be-reported quarter, AvidXchange announced Lien Waiver Management for TimberScan, a premium feature embedded in its full purchase-to-pay solution with a seamless Sage 300 CRE integration. The feature improves the payment process for construction industry professionals, which is expected to have aided the user base in second-quarter 2023.
AVDX’s expansion into the hospitality vertical is expected to have driven top-line growth. The vertical comprises roughly 10,000 middle market customers, including subsegments such as recreation and country clubs.
At the end of the first quarter, the company had already gained 50 hospitality customers organically. AVDX also inked a partnership with M3, which has a customer base of more than 1,000 management groups and owner-operators, including 50% of the top U.S. hotel managers and operators.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
AvidXchange has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
