We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
IPG Photonics' (IPGP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
IPG Photonics (IPGP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.65%.
Revenues of $340 million decreased 9.8% on a year-over-year basis and lagged the consensus mark by 1.04%. Emerging growth product sales accounted for 41% of revenues.
Unfavorable forex hurt revenue growth by 2%, whereas business divestitures reduced it by roughly 1%.
IPGP shares have gained 38.9% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 43.1%.
Quarterly Details
Materials processing (92% of total revenues) decreased 10% year over year. The downside can be attributed to lower revenues from cutting and marking applications.
IPG Photonics Corporation Price
IPG Photonics Corporation price | IPG Photonics Corporation Quote
Revenues from other applications decreased 23% year over year due to lower revenues from advanced applications and medical.
Sales of high-power CW lasers were down 10% year over year due to lower demand in flat sheet cutting applications. Pulsed laser sales declined 24% year over year due to lower demand in foil cutting and marking applications.
Sales decreased 11% in North America and 28% in China, on a year-over-year basis. However, sales increased 14% year over year in Japan and 4% in Europe.
IPG Photonics reported a gross margin of 43.4%, down 230 basis points on a year-over-year basis.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2023, IPG Photonics had $1.10 billion in cash & cash equivalents compared with $1.07 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.
Guidance
For third-quarter 2023, IPG Photonics anticipates sales to be $300-$330 million. Earnings are projected between 85 cents per share and $1.15 per share.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
IPG Photonics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) , Fortinet (FTNT - Free Report) and Itron (ITRI - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While both Fortinet and Itron sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, BILL Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
BILL Holdings shares have gained 15% year to date. BILL is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Aug 17.
Fortinet shares have gained 59% year to date. FTNT is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.
Itron shares have gained 55.3% year to date. ITRI is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.