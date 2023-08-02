We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.6 billion, down 33.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.49, compared to $9.36 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.68 billion, representing a surprise of -1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.12.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Pioneer Natural Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Daily Sales Volumes - Total: 710678 BOE/D compared to the 687734.1 BOE/D average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Average Daily Volumes - NGLs: 181098 BBL/D compared to the 170100.3 BBL/D average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Average Daily Volumes - Oil: 369070 BBL/D versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 364692.1 BBL/D.
- Average Daily Volumes - Gas: 963064 Mcf/D versus 920851 Mcf/D estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Average reported prices per bbl - Oil: $72.90 versus $73.74 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average reported prices per bbl - NGLs: $22.43 compared to the $23.94 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average reported prices per Mcf - Gas: $1.81 compared to the $1.87 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Oil and gas: $2.98 billion versus $3.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.8% change.
- Sales of purchased oil and gas: $1.58 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.1% year over year.
- Interest and other: $43 million compared to the -$19.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -176.8% year over year.
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.