Compared to Estimates, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.6 billion, down 33.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.49, compared to $9.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.68 billion, representing a surprise of -1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pioneer Natural Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Daily Sales Volumes - Total: 710678 BOE/D compared to the 687734.1 BOE/D average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Average Daily Volumes - NGLs: 181098 BBL/D compared to the 170100.3 BBL/D average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Oil: 369070 BBL/D versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 364692.1 BBL/D.
  • Average Daily Volumes - Gas: 963064 Mcf/D versus 920851 Mcf/D estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Average reported prices per bbl - Oil: $72.90 versus $73.74 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average reported prices per bbl - NGLs: $22.43 compared to the $23.94 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average reported prices per Mcf - Gas: $1.81 compared to the $1.87 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Oil and gas: $2.98 billion versus $3.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.8% change.
  • Sales of purchased oil and gas: $1.58 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.1% year over year.
  • Interest and other: $43 million compared to the -$19.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -176.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pioneer Natural Resources here>>>

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

