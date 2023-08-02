Back to top

Advanced Micro (AMD) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.36 billion, down 18.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.32 billion, representing a surprise of +0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Advanced Micro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Data Center: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Embedded: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Gaming: $1.58 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion.
  • Revenue- Client: $998 million versus $834.19 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Advanced Micro have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

