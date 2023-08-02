Back to top

Compared to Estimates, V.F. (VFC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

V.F. (VFC - Free Report) reported $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.8%. EPS of -$0.15 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.06 billion, representing a surprise of +1.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how V.F. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $584.30 million versus $616.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- APAC: $318.20 million compared to the $305.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Active: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15% year over year.
  • Revenue- Work: $190.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $234.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.2%.
  • Revenue- Outdoor: $829.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $722.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.
  • Revenue by Brand- Dickies: $136.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $170.84 million.
  • Revenue by Brand- Timberland: $253.80 million compared to the $234.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by Brand- Vans: $737.50 million versus $828.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Brand- The North Face: $538.20 million versus $454.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment profit (loss)- Work: $6.83 million versus $26.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment profit (loss)- Active: $123.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $162.29 million.
Shares of V.F. have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

