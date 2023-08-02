Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT - Free Report) reported $27.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.6%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.96 million, representing a surprise of -0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Healthcare Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $26.76 million versus $26.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change.
  • Revenues- Other operating interest: $1.05 million compared to the $1.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.8% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.24 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.21.
Shares of Community Healthcare Trust have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

