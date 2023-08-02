Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Quaker Chemical (KWR) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Quaker Chemical (KWR - Free Report) reported revenue of $495.44 million, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.93, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $501.9 million, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Quaker Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia/Pacific: $98.69 million compared to the $105.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $253.22 million compared to the $253.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.6% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $143.53 million compared to the $149.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.
Shares of Quaker Chemical have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

