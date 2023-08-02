Back to top

Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Credit Acceptance (CACC - Free Report) reported $477.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $1.69 for the same period compares to $7.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $462.68 million, representing a surprise of +3.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -82.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Credit Acceptance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other income: $17.10 million versus $16.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
  • Revenue- Premiums earned: $19.80 million versus $16.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.6% change.
  • Revenue- Finance charges: $441 million compared to the $430 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
Shares of Credit Acceptance have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

