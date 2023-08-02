Back to top

Compared to Estimates, NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

NMI Holdings (NMIH - Free Report) reported $142.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139.94 million, representing a surprise of +1.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NMI Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Insurance in force (IIF): $191.31 billion compared to the $200.37 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Risk in force(RIF): $49.88 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.85 billion.
  • Combined ratio: 24.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29.69%.
  • Loss ratio: 2.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.07%.
  • Expense Ratio: 21.8% versus 23.62% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net investment income: $16.52 million versus $14.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.3% change.
  • Net Premiums Earned: $125.99 million versus $125.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Other Revenues: $0.18 million compared to the $0.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.6% year over year.
Shares of NMI Holdings have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

