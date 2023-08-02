Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) reported $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +10.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sprouts Farmers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales: 3.2% versus 2.95% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Stores at the end of the period: 391 compared to the 394 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • New Stores Opened: 6 compared to the 6.33 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Stores at the Beginning of Period: 395 compared to the 395 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Sprouts Farmers have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

