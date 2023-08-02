Back to top

Allstate (ALL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Allstate (ALL - Free Report) reported $14.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. EPS of -$4.42 for the same period compares to -$0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$3.83, the EPS surprise was -15.40%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Property-liability - Combined ratio: 117.6% versus 112.26% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Property-liability - Loss ratio: 97.1% compared to the 90.94% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Property-liability - Expense ratio: 20.5% compared to the 21.14% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Loss ratio-Homeowners: 125% compared to the 112.33% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Net Investment Income: $21 million versus $18.13 million estimated by 12 analysts on average.
  • Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned: $11.92 billion versus $11.82 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
  • Property-Liability- Net Investment Income: $544 million compared to the $535.06 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
  • Property-liability- Other Revenue: $389 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $360.60 million.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $610 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $577.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
  • Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income: $27 million versus $29.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.
  • Revenues- Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges: $453 million versus $471.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.
  • Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Other Revenue: $101 million versus $96.73 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Allstate have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

