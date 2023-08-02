We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Allstate (ALL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Allstate (ALL - Free Report) reported $14.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. EPS of -$4.42 for the same period compares to -$0.76 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$3.83, the EPS surprise was -15.40%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Property-liability - Combined ratio: 117.6% versus 112.26% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Property-liability - Loss ratio: 97.1% compared to the 90.94% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Property-liability - Expense ratio: 20.5% compared to the 21.14% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Loss ratio-Homeowners: 125% compared to the 112.33% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Net Investment Income: $21 million versus $18.13 million estimated by 12 analysts on average.
- Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned: $11.92 billion versus $11.82 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
- Property-Liability- Net Investment Income: $544 million compared to the $535.06 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
- Property-liability- Other Revenue: $389 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $360.60 million.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $610 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $577.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
- Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income: $27 million versus $29.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.
- Revenues- Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges: $453 million versus $471.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.
- Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Other Revenue: $101 million versus $96.73 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Allstate have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.