Compared to Estimates, Pinterest (PINS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) reported $708.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $698.28 million, representing a surprise of +1.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +75.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pinterest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Active Users - Global: 465 versus 461.26 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • ARPU - Global: $1.53 compared to the $1.51 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Monthly Active Users - International: 246 compared to the 241.54 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Monthly Active Users - United States: 95 versus 94.65 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Monthly Active Users - Europe: 124 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 125.7.
  • ARPU - Rest of World: $0.12 compared to the $0.11 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • ARPU - Europe: $0.91 compared to the $0.83 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • ARPU - United States: $5.92 versus $5.99 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $114 million versus $103.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $29 million compared to the $27.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.8% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States: $565 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $567.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
Shares of Pinterest have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

