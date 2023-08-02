Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Columbia Sportswear (
COLM Quick Quote COLM - Free Report) reported revenue of $620.93 million, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $586.11 million, representing a surprise of +5.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +600.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Columbia Sportswear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Canada [$M]: $27.70 million versus $33.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.3% change. Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $100.80 million versus $65.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +75% change. Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- United States: $399.10 million versus $408.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change. Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP): $93.30 million versus $79.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.2% change. Net sales- Wholesale: $328.30 million versus $298.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales- Direct-to-consumer: $292.60 million compared to the $287.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales by brand- Columbia [$M]: $537 million versus $515.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales by brand- Prana: $27.60 million compared to the $20.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales by brand- Sorel [$M]: $37.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.63 million. Net sales- Apparel, Accessories and Equipment [$M]: $488.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $475.21 million. Net sales- Footwear [$M]: $132 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.85 million. Net sales by brand- Mountain Hardwear [$M]: $18.50 million versus $22.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Columbia Sportswear here>>>
Shares of Columbia Sportswear have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
- Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Canada [$M]: $27.70 million versus $33.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.3% change.
- Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $100.80 million versus $65.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +75% change.
- Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- United States: $399.10 million versus $408.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.
- Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP): $93.30 million versus $79.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.2% change.
- Net sales- Wholesale: $328.30 million versus $298.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net sales- Direct-to-consumer: $292.60 million compared to the $287.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net sales by brand- Columbia [$M]: $537 million versus $515.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net sales by brand- Prana: $27.60 million compared to the $20.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net sales by brand- Sorel [$M]: $37.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.63 million.
- Net sales- Apparel, Accessories and Equipment [$M]: $488.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $475.21 million.
- Net sales- Footwear [$M]: $132 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.85 million.
- Net sales by brand- Mountain Hardwear [$M]: $18.50 million versus $22.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Columbia Sportswear have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.