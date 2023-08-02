Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Encompass Health (EHC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Encompass Health (EHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, down 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion, representing a surprise of +2.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Encompass Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net patient revenue per discharge: $20,387 compared to the $20,448.87 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Discharges: 57011 compared to the 55710.31 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Inpatient Rehabilitation: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Outpatient and other: $24.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.02 million.
Shares of Encompass Health have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

