Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cambium (CMBM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Cambium (CMBM - Free Report) reported revenue of $59.54 million, down 14.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -22.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was -85.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cambium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- North America: $39.53 million versus $42.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.9% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific: $7.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.9%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $6.77 million compared to the $21.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -68.2% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Caribbean and Latin America: $6.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.4%.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Multi-Point: $26.73 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $26.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Other: $1.31 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Enterprise: $6.42 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $29.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -73.3%.
  • Revenues By Product Type- Point-to-Point: $25.07 million compared to the $19.24 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +59.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cambium here>>>

Shares of Cambium have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise