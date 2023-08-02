Back to top

Frontier Group (ULCC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC - Free Report) reported revenue of $967 million, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $962.28 million, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Frontier Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Available seat miles (ASMs): 9337 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9340.81 million.
  • Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 7964 million versus 8032.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fuel cost per gallon: $2.69 versus $2.63 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Load factor: 85.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 86%.
  • Adjusted CASM + net interest: 9.41 cents versus 9.25 cents estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted CASM: 9.51 cents versus 9.24 cents estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total revenue per ASM (RASM): 10.35 cents compared to the 10.15 cents average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Frontier Group have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

