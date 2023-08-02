Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Douglas Emmett (DEI) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Douglas Emmett (DEI - Free Report) reported $253.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +2.13%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Douglas Emmett performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total office revenues: $205.43 million compared to the $203.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total multifamily revenues: $47.97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $49.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
  • Revenues- Office rental- Parking and other income: $27.64 million versus $26.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Revenues- Multifamily rental- Rental revenues: $44.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.
  • Revenues- Office rental- Rental revenues and tenant recoveries: $177.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $175.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
  • Revenues- Multifamily rental- Parking and other income: $3.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.04 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.09.
View all Key Company Metrics for Douglas Emmett here>>>

Shares of Douglas Emmett have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise