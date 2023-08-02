Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Devon Energy (DVN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Devon Energy (DVN - Free Report) reported $3.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 38.6%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $2.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.81 billion, representing a surprise of -9.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Devon Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Production - Total oil equivalent per day: 662 MBOE/D compared to the 653.21 MBOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Average Daily Production - Total NGL: 164 MBBL/D versus 160.32 MBBL/D estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Production - Total Gas: 1054 MMcf/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1029.16 MMcf/D.
  • Average Daily Production - Total Oil: 323 MBBL/D compared to the 322.03 MBBL/D average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Average price per bbl - NGL (Realized price without hedges): $17.79 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.52.
  • Average price per bbl - Oil (Realized price without hedges): $71.74 compared to the $71.12 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average price per bbl - NGL (Realized price, including cash settlements): $17.79 compared to the $18.50 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average price per mcf - Gas (Realized price, including cash settlements): $1.66 versus $1.76 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average price per bbl - Oil (Realized price, including cash settlements): $71.74 compared to the $71.13 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average price per mcf - Gas (Realized price without hedges): $1.27 compared to the $1.52 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Marketing and midstream revenues: $1.04 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.9% change.
  • Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL sales: $2.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.2%.
Shares of Devon Energy have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

