Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Steris (STE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Steris (STE - Free Report) reported $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $2.00 for the same period compares to $1.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion, representing a surprise of +7.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Steris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Healthcare: $818.87 million versus $730.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences: $131.41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $129.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.
  • Revenues- Dental: $101.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $101.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
  • Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies: $233.10 million versus $231.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences- Service: $38.72 million compared to the $32.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment: $30.99 million compared to the $36.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables: $61.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.13 million.
  • Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment: $238.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $205.50 million.
  • Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables: $280.28 million compared to the $250 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service: $300.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $266.82 million.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare: $198.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $159.02 million.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Life Sciences: $49.84 million versus $49.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Steris here>>>

Shares of Steris have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


STERIS plc (STE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise