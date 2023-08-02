Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) reported revenue of $320.64 million, up 34.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.13, compared to $2.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $324.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19, the EPS surprise was -2.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aspen Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Contract Value(ACV): $884.90 million compared to the $879.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $82.63 million versus $77.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +64.6% change.
  • Revenue- Services and other: $15.18 million compared to the $16.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- License and solutions: $222.83 million versus $230.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.7% change.
Shares of Aspen Technology have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

