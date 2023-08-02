Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Electronic Arts (EA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Electronic Arts (EA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.58 billion, up 21.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +8.91%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Electronic Arts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Bookings: $1.58 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion.
  • Net revenue- Packaged goods - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings): $121 million compared to the $199.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
  • Net revenue composition- Full game downloads - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings): $280 million versus $280.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.
  • Net revenue composition- Live services non-GAAP: $1.18 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.5% change.
Shares of Electronic Arts have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

