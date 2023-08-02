Back to top

Bright Horizons (BFAM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM - Free Report) reported $603.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $577.65 million, representing a surprise of +4.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bright Horizons performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Full service center-based child care: $458.53 million compared to the $435.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Educational advisory services: $28.28 million versus $29.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
  • Revenue- Back-up care: $116.40 million compared to the $107.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.9% year over year.
  • Income from operations- Full service center-based care: $13.07 million compared to the $11.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income from operations- Educational advisory services: $5.55 million compared to the $4.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income from operations- Back-up care: $26.91 million compared to the $24.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Bright Horizons have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

