Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Axis Capital (AXS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Axis Capital (AXS - Free Report) reported $1.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $2.23 for the same period compares to $1.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.77, the EPS surprise was +25.99%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Axis Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined Ratio - Total: 91.5% compared to the 95.87% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net loss and loss expense ratio - Total: 58.2% compared to the 62.81% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net premiums earned: $1.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion.
  • Net investment income: $136.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $144.20 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Axis Capital here>>>

Shares of Axis Capital have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise