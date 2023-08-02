Assurant (
Image: Bigstock
Assurant (AIZ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) reported $2.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $3.89 for the same period compares to $2.95 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 billion, representing a surprise of +4.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +49.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.60.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Assurant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Assurant here>>>
- Net investment income: $112.90 million compared to the $109.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.7% year over year.
- Fees and other income: $295.70 million compared to the $304.77 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.
- Net earned premiums, fees and other income: $2.64 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
- Total revenues- Global Housing: $561.80 million compared to the $512.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
- Total revenues- Global Lifestyle: $2.19 billion versus $2.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
- Total revenues- Corporate & Other: $3.80 million compared to the $5.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.9% year over year.
- Net investment income- Global Housing: $25.20 million compared to the $19.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.6% year over year.
- Fees and other income- Global Lifestyle: $268.60 million versus $288.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.
- Net investment income- Global Lifestyle: $80.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.
- Global Housing- Net earned premiums, fees and other income: $536.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $490.33 million.
- Net earned premiums- Global Housing: $504.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $459.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
- Net investment income- Corporate & Other: $3.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -44.1%.
Shares of Assurant have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.