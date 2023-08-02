We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) reported $3.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 36.8%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $3.64 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion, representing a surprise of +6.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 2163 KTon versus 2130 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.
- Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 1922 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1867.41 KTon.
- Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 2385 KTon compared to the 2303.73 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.
- Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock: 79 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 74 $/Ton.
- Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur: 195 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 178.54 $/Ton.
- Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia: 441 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 392.14 $/Ton.
- Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination): $634 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $620.43.
- Phosphates - Sales volumes - Performance products: 919 KTon versus 931.76 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net sales- Phosphates: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year.
- Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes: $1.42 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.2% change.
- Net sales- Potash: $849 million compared to the $824.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.3% year over year.
- Net sales- Corporate and Other: -$159 million compared to the -$195.52 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Mosaic have returned +14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.