We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lumen (LUMN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Lumen (LUMN - Free Report) reported $3.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.6%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Lumen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Lumen here>>>
- Fiber Broadband Subscribers: 877 thousand versus 881.93 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Fiber broadband enabled units: 3400 thousand compared to the 3422.21 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Mass Markets total broadband subscribers: 2909 thousand compared to the 2902.6 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Other Broadband subscribers: 2032 thousand compared to the 2020.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Other broadband enabled units: 18400 thousand compared to the 18516.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Mass Markets total broadband enabled units: 21800 thousand versus 21938.88 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue: $2.90 billion versus $2.81 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.2% change.
- Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Wholesale: $797 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $800.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.4%.
- Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Large Enterprise: $1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.4%.
- Operating Revenues- Total Mass Markets Revenue: $764 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $785.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.1%.
Shares of Lumen have returned -20.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.