Lumen (LUMN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lumen (LUMN - Free Report) reported $3.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.6%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lumen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fiber Broadband Subscribers: 877 thousand versus 881.93 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fiber broadband enabled units: 3400 thousand compared to the 3422.21 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mass Markets total broadband subscribers: 2909 thousand compared to the 2902.6 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other Broadband subscribers: 2032 thousand compared to the 2020.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other broadband enabled units: 18400 thousand compared to the 18516.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mass Markets total broadband enabled units: 21800 thousand versus 21938.88 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue: $2.90 billion versus $2.81 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.2% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Wholesale: $797 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $800.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.4%.
  • Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Large Enterprise: $1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.4%.
  • Operating Revenues- Total Mass Markets Revenue: $764 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $785.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.1%.
Shares of Lumen have returned -20.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

