Safehold (SAFE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Safehold (SAFE - Free Report) reported $85.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 78.2%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to -$2.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $84.36 million, representing a surprise of +1.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Safehold performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Other income: $8.37 million compared to the $4.01 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating lease income: $16.75 million compared to the $19.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Interest income from sales-type leases: $58.16 million versus $58.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Safehold have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

