Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Garmin (GRMN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) reported $1.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43, the EPS surprise was +1.40%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Garmin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Marine: $215.80 million versus $260.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Aviation: $217.45 million versus $208.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Fitness: $334.86 million versus $288.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Outdoor: $448.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $437.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%.
  • Net Sales- Auto OEM: $104.56 million versus $81.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.9% change.
  • Operating income- Outdoor: $138.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $126.83 million.
  • Operating income- Fitness: $54.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.99 million.
  • Operating income- Marine: $46.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.44 million.
  • Operating income- Aviation: $62.77 million versus $59.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Fitness: $173.16 million versus $142.60 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Aviation: $160.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $153.66 million.
  • Gross profit- Outdoor: $280.08 million compared to the $273.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Garmin here>>>

Shares of Garmin have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise