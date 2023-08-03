Back to top

Image: Bigstock

United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $596.5 million, up 27.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.24, compared to $2.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $532.33 million, representing a surprise of +12.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Unituxin: $44.30 million compared to the $43.93 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Adcirca: $7.50 million compared to the $5.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Orenitram: $95.10 million versus $85.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change.
  • Revenues- Tyvaso: $318.90 million compared to the $269.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Remodulin: $127.20 million compared to the $121.87 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for United Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of United Therapeutics have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise