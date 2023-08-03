Back to top

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Blueprint Medicines (BPMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $57.57 million, up 57.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.19, compared to -$2.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +27.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.58, the EPS surprise was +15.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Blueprint Medicines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Collaboration and License Revenue: $17.69 million compared to the $7.92 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +118.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product revenue, net: $39.88 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $37.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.1%.
  • Revenues- Product revenue, net- AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT: $39.90 million compared to the $35.50 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Blueprint Medicines have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

