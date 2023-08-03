Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About International Money Express (IMXI) Q2 Earnings

International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) reported $169.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.5%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $171.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was -1.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how International Money Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other income: $2.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +101.3%.
  • Revenue- Foreign exchange gain, net: $22.38 million compared to the $24.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23% year over year.
  • Revenue- Wire transfer and money order fees, net: $144.52 million versus $145.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.9% change.
Shares of International Money Express have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

