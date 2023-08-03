Back to top

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Allegheny Technologies (ATI - Free Report) reported $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allegheny Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- High Performance Materials & Components: $527.10 million versus $482.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.1% change.
  • Sales- Advanced Alloys & Solutions: $518.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $555.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.
  • EBITDA- Advanced Alloys & Solutions: $63.20 million versus $83.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- High Performance Materials & Components: $108.10 million compared to the $86.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Allegheny Technologies have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

