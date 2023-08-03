Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) reported revenue of $611 million, down 45.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $4.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $668.2 million, representing a surprise of -8.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Louisiana-Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Oriented Strand Board: $229 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $230.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -66%.
  • Net Sales- South America: $53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.3%.
  • Net Sales- Siding: $320 million compared to the $346 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Louisiana-Pacific here>>>

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise