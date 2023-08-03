Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SurModics (SRDX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

SurModics (SRDX - Free Report) reported $52.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 111.2%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to -$0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +96.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.46, the EPS surprise was +213.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SurModics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product sales: $15.67 million compared to the $15.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Research, development and other: $2.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.4%.
  • Revenue- Royalties and license fees: $34.15 million compared to the $9.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +288.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for SurModics here>>>

Shares of SurModics have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise