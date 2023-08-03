Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Waters (WAT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Waters (WAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $740.58 million, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.80, compared to $2.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $733.51 million, representing a surprise of +0.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Waters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- TA Division: $87.34 million compared to the $82.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Water Division: $653.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $649.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Net sales-Markets-Industrial: $229.66 million compared to the $221.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales-Markets-Academic & Government: $84.18 million versus $77.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.7% change.
  • Net Sales-Markets-Pharmaceutical: $426.74 million versus $434.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Waters here>>>

Shares of Waters have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Waters Corporation (WAT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise