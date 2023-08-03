Yum Brands (
Yum (YUM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Yum Brands (YUM - Free Report) reported $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $1.41 for the same period compares to $1.05 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23, the EPS surprise was +14.63%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change: 4% versus 4.59% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change: 13% versus 7.54% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change: 4% compared to the 8.09% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Total restaurants - KFC Division: 28500 compared to the 28373.79 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Revenues- Franchise and property revenues: $785 million compared to the $789.54 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $391 million versus $437.29 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
- Revenues- Company sales: $511 million versus $523.07 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
- Revenues- KFC Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $151 million versus $181.78 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.
- Revenues- Pizza Hut Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $89 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $98.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
- Revenues- Taco Bell Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $150 million compared to the $156.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
- Revenues- KFC Division - Company sales: $115 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $107.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
- Revenues- KFC Division - Franchise and property revenues: $416 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $413.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
Shares of Yum have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.