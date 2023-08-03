Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Triumph Group (TGI) Q1 Earnings

Triumph Group (TGI - Free Report) reported $327.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.4%. EPS of -$0.10 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $324.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Triumph Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Systems & Support: $290.58 million versus $282.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Elimination of inter-segment sales: -$0.01 million compared to the -$0.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
  • Operating Profit/(loss)- Systems & Support: $45.78 million versus $39.61 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit/(loss)- Corporate: -$20.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$11.57 million.
Shares of Triumph Group have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

