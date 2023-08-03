Back to top

Dynatrace (DT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) reported revenue of $332.89 million, up 24.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326.89 million, representing a surprise of +1.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dynatrace performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Services: $16.43 million compared to the $19.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $316.45 million versus $307.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.8% change.
  • Gross profit- Services: $0.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.57 million.
  • Gross profit- Subscriptions: $273.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $271.93 million.
Shares of Dynatrace have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

