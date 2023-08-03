Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) reported revenue of $516.5 million, down 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $521.61 million, representing a surprise of -0.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Janus Henderson Group plc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Management fees: $423.50 million compared to the $427.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $45.60 million versus $44.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.
  • Revenue- Performance fees: -$5.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$7.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +73.5%.
  • Revenue- Shareowner servicing fees and other: $53.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $52.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

