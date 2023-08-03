Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Emerson Electric (EMR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) reported $3.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 21.2%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09, the EPS surprise was +18.35%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Emerson Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- AspenTech: $320 million compared to the $311.68 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices: $2.98 billion compared to the $2.95 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Software And Control - Control Systems & Software: $663 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $632.25 million.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Final Control: $1.04 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Measurement & Analytical: $913 million versus $884.60 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Discrete Automation: $668 million versus $683.63 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Safety & Productivity: $363 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $366.33 million.
  • Revenue- Software And Control: $983 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $940.48 million.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$21.65 million.
  • Earnings before interest and tax- Corporate and Other: -$43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$58.45 million.
  • Earnings before interest and tax- AspenTech: $27 million compared to the $42.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Emerson Electric have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

