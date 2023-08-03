Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Steven Madden (SHOO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Steven Madden (SHOO - Free Report) reported revenue of $442.84 million, down 17.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $454.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was -2.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Steven Madden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Commission and licensing fee income: $2.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Total Revenue- Net Sales: $442.84 million compared to the $448.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Direct-to-Consumer: $128.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $143.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.
  • Revenue- Total Wholesale: $314.60 million compared to the $315.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.8% year over year.
Shares of Steven Madden have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

