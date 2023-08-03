Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, AmerisourceBergen (ABC - Free Report) reported revenue of $66.95 billion, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.92, compared to $2.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.83, the EPS surprise was +3.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AmerisourceBergen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions: $59.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.80 billion.
  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$0.93 million compared to the -$1.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions: $7.05 billion compared to the $6.50 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of AmerisourceBergen have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

