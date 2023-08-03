Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Rithm (RITM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rithm (RITM - Free Report) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 21.5%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $868.99 million, representing a surprise of +19.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +82.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rithm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income: $398.79 million versus $332.21 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Gain on sale of originated mortgage loans, net: $151.82 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.76 million.
  • Revenues- Servicing revenue, net: $465.56 million versus $385.27 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Rithm have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

