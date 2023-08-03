Back to top

Clean Harbors (CLH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $2.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion, representing a surprise of -0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Clean Harbors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Direct Revenues- Environmental Services: $1.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Direct Revenues- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions: $225.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $245.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions: $53.42 million compared to the $65.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate Items: -$71.53 million compared to the -$67.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Environmental Services: $305.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $299.07 million.
Shares of Clean Harbors have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

