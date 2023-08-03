Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Fidelity National (FIS) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) reported $3.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of $1.55 for the same period compares to $1.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48, the EPS surprise was +4.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fidelity National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Global Volume - Merchant: $591 billion versus $586.7 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Capital Market Solutions: $672 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $665.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
  • Revenue- Banking Solutions: $1.70 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
  • Revenue- Merchant Solutions: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Corporate and Other: $60 million versus $51.16 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.1% change.
  • Constant Currency Revenue- Corporate and Other: $60 million compared to the $54.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Revenue Ex Currency- Capital Market Solutions: $674 million compared to the $664.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Revenue Ex Currency- Banking Solutions: $1.70 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Revenue Ex Currency- Merchant Solutions: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fidelity National here>>>

Shares of Fidelity National have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise